Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The NFIB small business optimism index for May is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- The Consumer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for May will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
