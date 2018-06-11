7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) shares are up 17 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $1.33, beating estimates by 31 cents. Sales came in at $557 million, beating estimates by $14 million. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.04, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $332 million, beating estimates by $9 million. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook. The company also said CEO Stephen King is set to retire, but remain as Chairman. CFO Brian Jenkins has been promoted to CEO.
- Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) shares are up 5 percent after announcing with Alvogen a deal for commercialization of PF708 in the U.S.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 3 percent after posting its 10-Q that shows second quarter to date comps in retail segment up in the mid-teens range.
Losers
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.06), missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $26 million, missing estimates by $2 million.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a $275 million common stock offering.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares are down 3 percent after announcing an 8-million share secondary public offering of common stock.
