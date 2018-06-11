32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares jumped 132.1 percent to $3.11 in pre-market trading. The additive electronics provider said it has been granted certified U.S. Department of Defense vendor status and also sold a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to an un-named top-ten U.S.-based defense company.
- Cardiome Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares climbed 39 percent to $2.89 after the company issued regulatory update for BRINAVESS. The FDA informed the company that it would be able to resubmit BRINAVESS New Drug Application and agreed that company may schedule pre-NDA meeting.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) rose 29.4 percent to $3.507. Internet Gold is considering sale of controlling stake in B Communications, Bezeq.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares gained 28 percent to $8.00 following Q2 results. RF Industries posted Q2 earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $22.38 million.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) rose 26.9 percent to $6.66.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) gained 24.7 percent to $4.75 after the company reported that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has approved acquisition of the company by China Oceanwide.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) jumped 16.4 percent to $ 3.492 following Q2 results. Optical Cable posted Q2 earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $26.9 million.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 16.2 percent to $ 29.710.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares jumped 15 percent to $ 116.68 after Elliott Mgmt. and Bluescape Resources sent a letter to Sempra Energy board.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 15 percent to $4.59.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 11.9 percent to $1.4206 after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation between JD Finance and its subsidiary Future Gas Systems to promote online gas station payments.
- Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) rose 11.6 percent to $23.49.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) climbed 10.4 percent to $15.25.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) jumped 10.4 percent to $2.9368.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares rose 9.4 percent to $2.90 after dropping 13.40 percent on Friday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 9.2 percent to $4.0846 after the company reported data from pooled analysis of IGNITE1 and IGNITE4 Phase 3 trials evaluating eravacycline in complicated intra-abdominal infections at the ASM Microbe 2018 Annual Meeting.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) gained 8.4 percent to $4.7915.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) gained 8.1 percent to $27.50. Barclays and JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pluralsight with an Overweight rating.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares climbed 8.1 percent to $12.96.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) gained 7.7 percent to $34.39 following a report that Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) made a takeover approach to the company.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) rose 7.5 percent to $3.92.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) rose 5 percent to $10.61 after the company disclosed that it has received a revised acquisition offer after ending its strategic review.
Losers
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares fell 27.2 percent to $1.1873 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine for genital herpes did not meet primary endpoint.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares dipped 16.9 percent to $47.335 after the company lowered its fiscal 2018 guidance and disclosed that CEO R. Bruce McDonald is stepping down.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares fell 8.9 percent to $3.28.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) dropped 8.8 percent to $2.50.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) fell 8.4 percent to $8.24. On Friday, TapImmune reported the pricing of 17.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.
- HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HMG) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $13.608.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares tumbled 8 percent to $36.15.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) dropped 7.9 percent to $3.27.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares fell 7.4 percent to $4.40.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares slipped 6.6 percent to $10.26.
