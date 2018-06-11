Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

NANO DIMENSION/S ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock was trading higher by more than 60 percent early Monday morning. The additive electronics provider said it has been granted certified U.S. Department of Defense vendor status and also sold a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to an un-named top-ten U.S.-based defense company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) was trading higher by more than 5 percent in reaction to a favorable court ruling. The District of Columbia Court granted the specialty pharmaceutical company seven years of orphan drug exclusivity for its bendeka therapy for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Can-Fite Biopha (NYSE: CANF) was trading higher by 7 percent after the company reported encouraging preclinical data. The biotechnology said data from its phase 2 study among NAFLD/NASH bearing animals shows its therapy Namodenoson had a "highly significant effect" against inflammation, necrosis, fibrosis and biliary hyperplasia, while treating the animals orally with the drug.

Vivus, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) was trading higher by nearly 5 percent after the company confirmed it met all the closing conditions related to its previously announced acquisition of U.S. and Canadian rights to pancreaze for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) was trading higher by around 3 percent. The biopharmaceutical company said it was granted a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Department of Defense to develop its NSI-566 human neural stem cell line as a candidate therapeutic for severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

