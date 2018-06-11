Market Overview

Domino's Dabbles In Infrastructure With 'Paving For Pizza' Campaign
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2018 4:12pm   Comments
Domino's Dabbles In Infrastructure With 'Paving For Pizza' Campaign
After 44% Run, Domino's Pizza Hit With A Downgrade On Valuation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2018

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) wants its pizza in your piehole, not your neighborhood pothole.

What Happened

The company announced a “Paving for Pizza’” campaign Monday to level U.S. streets and ensure deliveries aren’t shaken by bumpy routes.

Why It's Important

“Potholes, cracks and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” the company said. “We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get untopped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads.”

What's Next

The Michigan-based company has already issued grants to four municipalities to repair streets: Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California.

Customers can nominate their town for road repairs at pavingforpizza.com.

After 44% Run, Domino's Pizza Hit With A Downgrade On Valuation

Stifel's Deep Dive Into The Restaurant Sector

Photo courtesy of Domino's. 

