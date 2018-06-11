After a suspense-filled campaign and much speculation, IHOP announced Monday that the “B” in its new — and temporary — “IHOb” moniker stands for “burger.” The breakfast chain will expand its menu to include seven burger variations served with unlimited fries.

"We are definitely going to be IHOP," IHOP President Darren Rebelez told CNNMoney. "But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes."

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) traded up about 4 percent after IHOP first teased its new name and focus. The company reported 1-percent comps growth in IHOP last quarter with 2.6-percent overall revenue growth, but sales were flat between 2015 and 2017, and experts suggest a strategic shift is smart considering recent U.S. health trends.

The burger offering caters to the 51 percent of IHOP customers who come in for lunch, dinner and late-night. Rebelez confirmed it will not steal sales from Dine’s Applebee’s.

"They [Applebee’s] have a bar," Rebelez said. "If you want a burger and beer, you are not going to come to IHOP."

As NPR reported, Dine appears to have long planned the transition, having reserved the Twitter account for IHOb in July 2016 and receiving verification on the platform ahead of the unveiling.

Photo via Wikimedia.