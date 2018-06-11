IN THE NEWS

The upcoming week will keep biotech investors busy with a handful of conferences and clinical trail presentations from companies including Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) and Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX). Link

Before investors throw up their arms and give up on understanding why the market reacts the way it does, it’s important to understand the psychology behind market catalysts. Link

All eyes will be on Singapore Monday night as President Trump meets with North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un. Reuters is covering the event with live updates. Link

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a meeting with President Trump over the weekend. He said, "we are ready for this. I believe that the ball is in America’s court.” Link

The Canadian dollar fell against all its major peers after U.S. President Donald Trump revoked his support for a joint Group-of-Seven statement and criticized his neighboring leader Justin Trudeau. Link $

Bankers are vying for the world’s hyper-wealthy as never before. And they are holding out investments that are tantalizingly off-limits to the rest of us. This is how the super-rich keep getting super-richer. Only a privileged few can bankroll multimillion-dollar ventures or buy entire companies. Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills, 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Jefferies upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) to Buy and raises its price target from $40 to $50.

Raymond James upgrades Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) to Market Perform.

Wells Fargo downgrades DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) to Market Perform.

