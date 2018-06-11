36 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Edap Tms SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares surged 62.9 percent to close at $3.60 on Friday after the company reported the FDA approval for Focal One.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) jumped 51.26 percent to close at $9.00 on Monday. TapImmune reported the pricing of 17.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares climbed 26.49 percent to close at $24.88 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced the launch of Stitch Fix Kids.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares gained 21.74 percent to close at $2.80.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 21.13 percent to close at $11.41 on Friday after dropping 2.99 percent on Thursday.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) rose 17.32 percent to close at $35.76.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) gained 16.83 percent to close at $18.95 on Friday.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares climbed 16.81 percent to close at $34.89 on Friday after rising 2.08 percent on Thursday.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 15.66 percent to close at $4.58.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares climbed 14.62 percent to close at $4.94.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) gained 14.24 percent to close at $0.8287 as the company reported Pharmaceutical And Medical Device Agency approval for commercialization of its CorPath GRX System in Japan.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) climbed 14.02 percent to close at $7.40.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares surged 13.84 percent to close at $6.17.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) jumped 12.92 percent to close at $47.62.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) gained 12.80 percent to close at $7.05 on Friday.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares rose 11.99 percent to close at $3.27.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 11.35 percent to close at $9.42.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares jumped 10.83 percent to close at $47.17 on Friday.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 9.90 percent to close at $0.7317 after the company announced it has enrolled first patient in trial in study of effects of gelcair on various aspects of oral mucositis in patients undergoing stem cell transplant therapy.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained 8.96 percent to close at $30.40 on Monday.
Losers
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares tumbled 17.46 percent to close at $25.57 on Friday.
- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) shares dipped 13.89 percent to close at $9.30 on Friday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 13.4 percent to close at $2.65.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares declined 13.1 percent to close at $4.31 on Friday.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) dropped 10.19 percent to close at $34.27.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) dropped 9.42 percent to close at $3.46.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares dropped 9.09 percent to close at $1.30 after reporting an $18 million common stock offering.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 9.05 percent to close at $41.38.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares declined 8.38 percent to close at $7.11 on Friday.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) tumbled 8.31 percent to close at $22.28. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Covia Holdings with a Neutral rating.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 7.17 percent to close at $14.25.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) fell 6.42 percent to close at $18.95.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) declined 5.61 percent to close at $7.23 on Friday after falling 3.40 percent on Thursday.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) slipped 5.5 percent to close at $4.64 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) dropped 3.44 percent to close at $59.00 after the company reported the resignation of its CFO Aaron Tachibana.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) dropped 3.28 percent to close at $4.42 after announcing a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
