Justify Makes Run for Triple Crown Immortality at Belmont

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2018 9:40am   Comments
Justify will attempt to reach the pinnacle of horse racing on Saturday, and become the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing's Triple Crown. With Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith aboard, Justify is a 4/5 morning line favorite to accomplish the feat, last achieved by American Pharoah in 2015.

Post time is 6:46 PM ET, with a temperature of around 75 degrees expected, partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of showers. You can watch all the action on NBC (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Benzinga will be at Belmont covering the race.

