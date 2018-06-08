30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Edap Tms SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares jumped 58 percent to $3.49 after the company reported the FDA approval for Focal One.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) climbed 28.7 percent to $7.655. TapImmune reported the pricing of 17.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 22.7 percent to $34.225.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) gained 18.8 percent to $11.19 after dropping 2.99 percent on Thursday.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) rose 15.8 percent to $0.8399 as the company reported Pharmaceutical And Medical Device Agency approval for commercialization of its CorPath GRX System in Japan.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) climbed 15.5 percent to $0.769 after the company announced it has enrolled first patient in trial in study of effects of gelcair on various aspects of oral mucositis in patients undergoing stem cell transplant therapy.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares rose 11 percent to $21.84 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced the launch of Stitch Fix Kids.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) gained 10.9 percent to $4.39.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) jumped 10.7 percent to $6.70.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares gained 9.6 percent to $3.2001.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares gained 8.7 percent to $32.47 after rising 2.08 percent on Thursday.
- Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) climbed 7.6 percent to $14.40.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) gained 7.5 percent to $6.05.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 7.4 percent to $9.08.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares rose 6.9 percent to $12.08 after gaining 4.82 percent on Thursday.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) gained 3.4 percent to $92.46. JP Morgan upgraded DexCom from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) shares tumbled 10.7 percent to $9.65.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) dropped 9.5 percent to $41.18.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 9.3 percent to $1.297 after reporting an $18 million common stock offering.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 8.6 percent to $7.00 after falling 3.40 percent on Thursday.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) tumbled 8.4 percent to $22.26. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Covia Holdings with a Neutral rating.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) fell 8.4 percent to $3.50.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) declined 8 percent to $4.42 after climbing 5.49 percent on Thursday.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) dropped 8 percent to $4.2077 after announcing a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 7.5 percent to $28.65.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $14.21.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) fell 6.2 percent to $19.000
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) slipped 5.7 percent to $4.63 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) dropped 4.5 percent to $58.40 after the company reported the resignation of its CFO Aaron Tachibana.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 3.1 percent to $256.52. Broadcom reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
