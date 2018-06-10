The IPO Outlook For The Week Of June 11: Pharma, Software And Logistic Firms

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPACU) will issue 50 million shares at $10 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. As a blank-check company, Far Point intends to pursue mergers, asset acquisitions, stock purchases or reorganizations of businesses in finances, technology or fintech.

Adaptive Insights Inc (ADIN) will issue 8.2 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The California-based software company provides a business planning cloud to organizations spanning the Arizona Cardinals to Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP) to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) will issue nearly 7.4 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The 30-year-old firm provides environmental and maintenance services for power generation clients.

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) will issue nearly 18.1 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Chattanooga, the transportation service company operates a freight fleet of 7,000 tractors and 15,500 trailers with more than 3,500 drivers.

Avalara Inc (AVLR) will issue 7.5 million shares between $19 and $21 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The tax software company supplies automated, cloud-based, tax-compliance solutions to 20,000 global companies, including the New York Times Co Class A (NYSE: NYT), Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) and Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR).

Puxin Ltd (NEW) will issue 7.2 million shares between $17 and $20 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Beijing, the after-school education service provider acquires, grows and operates programs across China.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. The biopharmaceutical company develops and commercializes therapies in medical dermatology, with two Phase 3 trials in the works.

