Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple, Suppliers Drop As Company Cuts Demand For iPhone Parts
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2018 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Apple, Suppliers Drop As Company Cuts Demand For iPhone Parts
Related AAPL
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Apple Closes In On $1 Trillion, Should You Care?
Apple DCF Model (Seeking Alpha)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) advised its supply chain to cut iPhone component production by about 20 percent in the back half of the year, according to a Friday report from Nikkei Asian Review.

The tech giant expects to ship just 80 million iPhone units this year against the 100 million forecasted around the same time last year.

Apple’s stock dropped 2.2 percent on the news.

Why It’s Important

The move vindicates analysts’ anticipation of Apple’s shift from a hardware focus to a services focus.

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster expects five-year services growth from 14 percent to 20 percent of total revenue; Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi expects services revenue to double by the end of 2020; and KeyBanc’s Andy Hargreaves expects the segment “creates a more stable profit pool than hardware.”

The transition may be healthy for Apple, but not for Apple’s supply chain.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 2.6 percent on the news, while Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) dropped 1.9 percent and  Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) 2.2 percent.

What’s Next

If analyst instincts are correct, the decrease in devices and rise in services could push Apple toward a higher-margin mix.

Apple did not yet comment on the report.

Related Links:

Maxim Group: Apple's Long-Term Services Business 'Not Attractive Enough' For Bullish Rating

What's Driving The Ramp In Apple's Services Revenue?

Posted-In: iPhoneNews Rumors Top Stories Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AVGO)

20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
7 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2018
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Apple Closes In On $1 Trillion, Should You Care?
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.