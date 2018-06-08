Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock was trading higher by more than 5 percent early Friday morning in reaction to a first-quarter earnings beat and highlighted by a year-over-year sales growth and traction in the international business. The company's full year 2019 sales guidance range at the low end came in ahead of the Street's expectations.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) was trading higher by more than 15 percent after the apparel retailer reported its first-quarter results. The company lost 10 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $206.287 million versus expectations of a 14 cent per share loss on revenue of $201.18 million. The company also guided its second-quarter EPS and revenue above the Street's estimate.

RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has seen its stock gain nearly 15 percent for the month of June. The home-furnishing retailer is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Monday and could see increased volatility on Friday ahead of the print.

Edap Tms SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: EDAP) was trading higher by more than 70 percent early Friday morning. The therapeutic ultrasound company said the FDA granted a 510(k) clearance for its Focal One device for the ablation of prostate tissue.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) were both trading nearly flat Friday morning ahead of the District Court's June 12 ruling on the proposed merger between the two giants.

Related Links:

20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street