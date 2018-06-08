Market Overview

20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin  
June 08, 2018
Gainers

  • Edap Tms SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares rose 39.4 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval for Focal One.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 16.1 percent to $31.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter guidance.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares rose 11.9 percent to $22 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced the launch of Stitch Fix Kids.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 9.6 percent to $10.32 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.99 percent on Thursday.
  • DocuSign, Inc.. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 9.2 percent to $61.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) shares rose 6.2 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after surging 18.53 percent on Thursday.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares rose 6.2 percent to $12 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.82 percent on Thursday.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 5.7 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading after falling 3.40 percent on Thursday.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 5.3 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after falling 2.21 percent on Thursday.
  • Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 4.2 percent to $5 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.49 percent on Thursday.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V. (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares rose 4 percent to $39.98 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 7 percent to $1.33 in pre-market trading after reporting an $18 million common stock offering.
  • Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares fell 6.1 percent to $122.50 in pre-market trading. Concho Resources is expected to release Q2 results on August 2.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares fell 5 percent to $106.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.59 percent on Thursday.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) fell 4.3 percent to $34.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) fell 4.1 percent to $56.65 in pre-market trading after declining 2.80 percent on Thursday.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares fell 4.1 percent to $44.15 in pre-market trading after a report citing sources said that the company is considering laying off up to 3,000 employees and dropping long-term financial targets, Reuters reported.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 4.1 percent to $28.65 in pre-market trading after rising 2.08 percent on Thursday.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 3.7 percent to $36.40 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 23.30 percent on Thursday.
  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 3 percent to $257.00 in pre-market trading. Broadcom reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.

