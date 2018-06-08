Anthony Bourdain Found Dead Of Reported Suicide

Anthony Bourdain, renowned chef and Emmy-winning host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” was found dead Friday morning of suicide, according to the network.

Bourdain had been in France working on episode of “Parts Unknown” when a friend found him unresponsive in his hotel room.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

The network premiered season 11 of Bourdain’s show just last month. He previously hosted "No Reservations" from 2005-2012 on the Travel Channel.

Bourdain’s suicide was the second widely publicized incident this week. Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday.

Coincidentally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report Thursday revealing a 25-percent increase in suicide rates in the two decades ahead of 2016.

Related Links:

Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead Of Apparent Suicide

As Netflix Tackles Suicidal Issues, Hospital Psych Units Grapple With Real-Life Consequences

Image credit: Peabody Awards, Flickr