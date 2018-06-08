Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 144 points to 25,125.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 14.75 points to 2,758.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dropped 69.25 points to 7,092.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.75 percent to trade at $76.74 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.61 percent to trade at $65.55 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.99 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.34 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.77 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.65 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.12 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.56 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.76 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.36 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.05 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from Neutral to Overweight.

DexCom shares rose 1.93 percent to $91.22 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news