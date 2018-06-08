45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares jumped 53.25 percent to close at $1.18 on Thursday after the company reported a time charter with a major oil company for its two Suezmax vessels.
- AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVHI) shares gained 28.79 percent to close at $21.25 after Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) agreed to acquire AV Homes at $21.50 per share in cash and stock.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) jumped 24.56 percent to close at $31.95 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) gained 23.3 percent to close at $37.79 after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) surged 21.86 percent to close at $99.05 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter The company also issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 20.96 percent to close at $21.53.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) gained 18.53 percent to close at $4.99 following Q2 beat.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) jumped 18.4 percent to close at $46.00. Mirati Therapeutics priced its 2.75 million share common stock offering at $38.85 per share.
- Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) jumped 16.42 percent to close at $30.98. Sonic reiterated its FY18 outlook and increased its share repurchase authorization from $160 million to $500 million.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRTS) gained 15.5 percent to close at $2.31.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) rose 13.3 percent to close at $24.70 after reporting a proposed offering of $525 million of convertible senior notes.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) gained 11.8 percent to close at $36.37. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ShotSpotter with a Market Outperform rating.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 11.11 percent to close at $1.90 following Q2 results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 11.03 percent to close at $3.02.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 11.01 percent to close at $6.05 on Thursday.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) jumped 10.97 percent to close at $32.18 after reporting upbeat results for its fiscal third quarter.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares gained 10.36 percent to close at $3.09 after the company disclosed that it has entered into gene therapy agreements with University of Florida and University of Pennsylvania.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 9.96 percent to close at $6.18. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Mesoblast with a Buy rating.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) shares rose 9.76 percent to close at $4.05 after the company announced it's working with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Latin American expansion and will expand into U.S. markets pending Apple’s approval. The company also announced it closed a $3.7-million common stock offering.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) rose 9.53 percent to close at $18.74.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares climbed 8.96 percent to close at $2.92.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares surged 8.7 percent to close at $6.25 on Thursday.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) gained 5.49 percent to close at $4.80 on Thursday after climbing 160.00 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares tumbled 38.16 percent to close at $3.03 on Thursday after data from an ongoing Phase 1 Study of PTI-801 in cystic fibrosis patients showed statistically significant improvement in blood glucose levels and the reversal of hyperglycemia in the diabetic cystic fibrosis subpopulation.
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) dropped 23.39 percent to close at $6.29. MiMedx reported that it will restate financial statements for FY12-FY16 and interim periods of FY17 related to sales recognition. The company also disclosed that its CFO Michael Senken stepped down in June 6, 2018 and Edward Borkowski has been named as interim CFO.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 19.51 percent to close at $30.98.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares dipped 19.02 percent to close at $1.66 on Thursday.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) dropped 18.93 percent to close at $14.52 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY18 net income outlook.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares fell 14.81 percent to close at $3.45.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares dropped 14.29 percent to close at $39.58. United Natural Foods reported stronger-than-expected results for its third-quarter and raised its fiscal 2018 outlook.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) declined 13.56 percent to close at $35.89 after announcing pricing of public offering.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares fell 13.33 percent to close at $2.60.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) dropped 12.76 percent to close at $3.42 after the company reported $1.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) dipped 12.72 percent to close at $2.47.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares tumbled 11.69 percent to close at $52.97.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) fell 11.02 percent to close at $2.26.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) dropped 10.46 percent to close at $281.06 on Thursday after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) fell 10.37 percent to close at $29.81.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares dropped 9.58 percent to close at $2.17 on Thursday. Seven Stars Cloud reported a joint venture with The Centre For Digital Revolution.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares fell 7.43 percent to close at $6.48. American Superconductor reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) dropped 6.69 percent to close at $16.03 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) fell 6.44 percent to close at $63.53. JP Morgan downgraded Axon Enterprise from Overweight to Neutral.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) declined 5.97 percent to close at $1.89 following Q2 results.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) shares fell 5.37 percent to close at $100.80 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) slipped 4.1 percent to close at $53.28. Vertical Group downgraded First Solar from Buy to Sell.
