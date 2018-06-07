36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares climbed 78.6 percent to $1.3751 after the company reported a time charter with a major oil company for its two Suezmax vessels.
- AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVHI) shares jumped 29.2 percent to $21.325 after Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) agreed to acquire AV Homes at $21.50 per share in cash and stock.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) jumped 26 percent to $5.74 after climbing 160.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares surged 24.6 percent to $3.49 after the company disclosed that it has entered into gene therapy agreements with University of Florida and University of Pennsylvania.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 23.7 percent to $37.923 after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) jumped 22.5 percent to $99.58 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter The company also issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 22.1 percent to $31.30 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) rose 16.9 percent to $4.92 following Q2 beat.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 13 percent to $6.35. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Mesoblast with a Buy rating.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) rose 12.2 percent to $32.55 after reporting upbeat results for its fiscal third quarter.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) climbed 11.8 percent to $43.45. Mirati Therapeutics priced its 2.75 million share common stock offering at $38.85 per share.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 11.4 percent to $3.009.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) climbed 10.6 percent to $24.10 after reporting a proposed offering of $525 million of convertible senior notes.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) climbed 10.6 percent to $35.97. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ShotSpotter with a Market Outperform rating.
- Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) rose 10.5 percent to $29.3975. Sonic reiterated its FY18 outlook and increased its share repurchase authorization from $160 million to $500 million.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) shares rose 9.2 percent to $4.0301 after the company announced it's working with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Latin American expansion and will expand into U.S. markets pending Apple’s approval. The company also announced it closed a $3.7-million common stock offering.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) jumped 7.9 percent to $1.8446 following Q2 results.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFIN) gained 6 percent to $17.13. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial with a Buy rating.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 4 percent to $2.90 after announcing the expansion of a collaboration with Japan-based pharmaceutical company Healios. As part of the revised agreement, Healios received rights to develop and commercialize MultiStem in Japan in exchange for $20 million upfront and up to $360 million in milestone payments.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares dropped 36.73 percent to $3.10 after data from an ongoing Phase 1 Study of PTI-801 in cystic fibrosis patients showed statistically significant improvement in blood glucose levels and the reversal of hyperglycemia in the diabetic cystic fibrosis subpopulation.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) declined 21 percent to $14.15 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY18 net income outlook.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares fell 18.1 percent to $5.7300. American Superconductor reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) fell 17.9 percent to $6.7400. MiMedx reported that it will restate financial statements for FY12-FY16 and interim periods of FY17 related to sales recognition. The company also disclosed that its CFO Michael Senken stepped down in June 6, 2018 and Edward Borkowski has been named as interim CFO.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) dropped 15.8 percent to $3.30 after the company reported $1.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 15.6 percent to $1.73.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares dipped 12.5 percent to $2.625.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares fell 8.7 percent to $42.18. United Natural Foods reported stronger-than-expected results for its third-quarter and raised its fiscal 2018 outlook.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) slipped 8.7 percent to $23.505.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) dipped 7.5 percent to $1.86 following Q2 results.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) dropped 6.7 percent to $8.26. CohBar appointed Philippe P. Calais, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, and to the Board’s Audit Committee.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) declined 6.7 percent to $63.385. JP Morgan downgraded Axon Enterprise from Overweight to Neutral.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 6.5 percent to $16.064 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares fell 5.8 percent to $4.52 after rising 15.66 percent on Wednesday.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 4.2 percent to $49.18 after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) shares fell 4 percent to $102.3653 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) slipped 3.7 percent to $53.52. Vertical Group downgraded First Solar from Buy to Sell.
