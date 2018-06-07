Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2018 7:04am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 54 points to 25,194.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 2.50 points to 2,775.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.25 points to 7,215.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.68 percent to trade at $75.87 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.56 percent to trade at $65.09 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.55 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.05 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.09 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.87 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.81 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.18 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.81 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral to Sell.

First Solar shares fell 2.22 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

 

  • M17 Entertainment Limited priced its 7.51 million share initial public offering at $8.00 per ADS.
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter The company also issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third-quarter and raised its fiscal 2018 outlook.

