40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) shares surged 160 percent to close at $4.55 on Wednesday in reaction to a new licensing agreement. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neurologic conditions said it entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Oxford BioMedica. As part of the agreement, Axovant will develop and commercialize Oxford's OXB-102 gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's utilizing the LentiVector platform.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) rose 39.53 percent to close at $3.00 after announcing the company will present data on Novel MOSPD2 program in oncology and inflammation at BIO convention.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) gained 22.13 percent to close at $2.87.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) rose 21.93 percent to close at $6.45 after reporting FQ3 results.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 20.83 percent to close at $18.10 on Wednesday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) jumped 20.34 percent to close at $3.55.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 20 percent to close at $2.70.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 19.05 percent to close at $7.75.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) climbed 18.39 percent to close at $52.27 on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) rose 16.12 percent to close at $8.86.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) gained 15.66 percent to close at $4.80 after climbing 16.25 percent on Tuesday. Wells Fargo upgraded MEI Pharma from Market Perform to Outperform.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) gained 15.53 percent to close at $27.45. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manitowoc from Hold to Buy.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) jumped 15.23 percent to close at $4.01. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) gained 14.42 percent to close at $30.95.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 14.09 percent to close at $7.69. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 14.01 percent to close at $38.49 on Wednesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 13.45 percent to close at $7.93.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 12.32 percent to close at $6.20 on Wednesday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 10.88 percent to close at $1.02 after the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to the company’s CLR 131 for rhabdomyosarcoma.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares gained 10.81 percent to close at $2.05 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1 per share minimum closing bid price rule.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) gained 10.57 percent to close at $21.45 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) rose 10.48 percent to close at $3.69 on Wednesday after climbing 10.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares surged 9.69 percent to close at $12.45.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) gained 7.54 percent to close at $52.48. Piper Jaffray upgraded Floor & Decor from Neutral to Overweight. William Blair initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings with an Outperform rating.
Losers
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares fell 17.99 percent to close at $5.38 on Wednesday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares dropped 14.93 percent to close at $1.71 on Wednesday.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) slipped 13.46 percent to close at $104.71 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares tumbled 12.94 percent to close at $43.00 on Wednesday. Ambarella reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) declined 12.84 percent to close at $3.53.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) dropped 12.5 percent to close at $2.10.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) slipped 12.26 percent to close at $1.86 on Wednesday.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) shares dipped 11.15 percent to close at $2.63.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) fell 11.02 percent to close at $16.88. Zymeworks reported pricing of its public offering after the closing bell.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 10.98 percent to close at $3.00.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares declined 9.68 percent to close at $2.80.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 9 percent to close at $1.92.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares dropped 8.61 percent to close at $15.40 on Wednesday.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares declined 5.12 percent to close at $10.01 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) fell 5.06 percent to $41.88. KeyBanc downgraded Yelp from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) dropped 4.65 percent to close at $55.53. JMP Securities downgraded First Solar from Market Outperform to Market Underperform and lowered the price target from $87 to $46.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.