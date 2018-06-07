Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the first quarter is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The consumer credit report for April is schedule for release at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
