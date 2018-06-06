9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) shares are up 9 percent after the company announced it's working with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Latin American expansion and will expand into U.S. markets pending Apple’s approval. The company also announced it closed a $3.7-million common stock offering.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 39 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $296 million, beating estimates by $4 million. Comps were up 3.2 percent in the quarter. THe company issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a 2-cent loss, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $49.2 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares are up 5 percent following a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $1.04, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $2.65 billion, beating estimates by $70 million. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 EPS and sales outlook.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Revenue came in at $148 million, beating estimates by $3 million. Third-quarter GAAP Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, which does not compare to a 12-cent estimate. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 GAAP EPS guidance.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are up 3 percent following a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a 9-cent per share loss, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $84 million, beating estimates by $5 million.

Losers:

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares are down 36 percent after data from an ongoing Phase 1 Study of PTI-801 in cystic fibrosis patients showed statistically significant improvement in blood glucose levels and the reversal of hyperglycemia in the diabetic cystic fibrosis subpopulation.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares are down 10 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a 25-cent per share loss, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $13 million, missing estimates by nearly $1 million.

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are down 4 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates at a 43-cent per share loss. Revenue came in at $48 million, beating estimates by $2 million.