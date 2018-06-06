Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Molson Coors Says Q1 Challenges Won't Kill The Growth On Tap For 2018
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2018 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Molson Coors Says Q1 Challenges Won't Kill The Growth On Tap For 2018
Related TAP
The Week Ahead: Apple's Developer Conference In The Spotlight, ASCO Meeting Could Move Biotechs
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Molson Coors backs guidance at investor event (Seeking Alpha)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) peaked 1.6 percent higher mid-session Wednesday after reaffirming its annual guidance despite first-quarter challenges.

During its investor day presentation, the firm forecast $210 million in cost savings with about $1.5 billion in underlying free cash flow.

The brewery announced a strategy to drive synergies and cost savings; catalyze “disruptive growth” through accelerated e-commerce; international and general portfolio expansions; and create supply chain value through innovations in the brewing process.

Molson Coors intends to allocate capital to grow brands, strengthen the balance sheet by delevering to about a four-turn ratio and return cash to shareholders.

Molson Coors expects to raise the dividend payout ratio about 40-75 percent to between 50 and 65 percent of 2017 underlying net income. That’s a rate of 20-25 percent of trailing annual underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Related Links:

Molson Coors Downgraded By Goldman Sachs On Weak Volume; Coca-Cola European Partners Upgraded On Growth Opportunity

Stifel No Longer Craving Molson Coors, Downgrades To Hold

Posted-In: News Guidance Events Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAP)

The Week Ahead: Apple's Developer Conference In The Spotlight, ASCO Meeting Could Move Biotechs
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2018
Stifel No Longer Craving Molson Coors, Downgrades To Hold
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.