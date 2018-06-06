28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) shares jumped 133.9 percent to $4.09 in reaction to a new licensing agreement. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neurologic conditions said it entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Oxford BioMedica. As part of the agreement, Axovant will develop and commercialize Oxford's OXB-102 gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's utilizing the LentiVector platform.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) surged 33.3 percent to $5.40 following circulation of article from Tuesday highlighting that the EPA will use new fuel made by the company.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) gained 23.3 percent to $2.65 after announcing the company will present data on Novel MOSPD2 program in oncology and inflammation at BIO convention.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 21.4 percent to $18.1799.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) jumped 19.6 percent to $52.80 after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) rose 16.5 percent to $27.69. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manitowoc from Hold to Buy.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) jumped 15.4 percent to $4.7899 after climbing 16.25 percent on Tuesday. Wells Fargo upgraded MEI Pharma from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) climbed 14.1 percent to $1.050 after the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to the company’s CLR 131 for rhabdomyosarcoma.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) climbed 12.2 percent to $3.6458.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) rose 10.9 percent to $5.8654 after reporting FQ3 results.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares surged 10.3 percent to $2.04 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1 per share minimum closing bid price rule.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) gained 9.6 percent to $3.6620 after climbing 10.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 9.2 percent to $3.7998. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares jumped 7.3 percent to $7.23. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) rose 6.7 percent to $20.70 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 6.5 percent to $66.50. Exact Sciences and Mayo Clinic researchers reported significant progress toward developing a panel of novel, blood-based, DNA biomarkers that could accurately detect hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) climbed 6.2 percent to $12.09 after gaining 7.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) rose 6 percent to $51.58. Piper Jaffray upgraded Floor & Decor from Neutral to Overweight. William Blair initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings with an Outperform rating.
Losers
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares dipped 12.6 percent to $43.19. Ambarella reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares tumbled 8.4 percent to $6.675. Barclays downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) dropped 8.2 percent to $53.45. JMP Securities downgraded First Solar from Market Outperform to Market Underperform and lowered the price target from $87 to $46.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares dipped 8.1 percent to $2.85.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares fell 8 percent to $1.85.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares dipped 8 percent to $9.705 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) shares declined 7.3 percent to $2.74.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares dipped 6.7 percent to $8.620.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 5.4 percent to $114.50 after reporting Q1 results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) fell 3.5 percent to $42.56. KeyBanc downgraded Yelp from Overweight to Sector Weight.
