Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) catalyzed an industrywide nosedive Wednesday after cutting its second-quarter guidance between 8 percent and 13 percent.

In the airline’s 8K, it noted a “solid demand environment producing revenue-driven earnings growth, but [a] sharp rise in fuel price pressuring near-term results.”

Delta saw a 3.5-percent plunge in share value after confessing a 50-percent year-over-year pop in fuel prices, revenue for which is not usually recaptured for six to 12 months.

The acknowledged pressures are not airline-exclusive but are rather likely to be felt by peers.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 2.5 percent, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) 1.6 percent, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) 1.3 percent and Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) 1.1 percent on the news.

Delta expects to report earnings per share between $1.65 and $1.75 this quarter, well below previous estimates of $1.80 to $2.

