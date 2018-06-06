24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) shares rose 45.7 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading. Axovant disclosed that it has licensed investigational gene therapy for Parkinson's disease from Oxford BioMedica for an initial payment of $30 million.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) rose 39.5 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after announcing the company will present data on Novel MOSPD2 program in oncology and inflammation at BIO convention.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) rose 20.4 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.60 percent on Tuesday.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 8.7 percent to $4.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.25 percent on Tuesday.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) rose 8.5 percent to $21.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares rose 8.2 percent to $32.18 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 8.1 percent to $67.50 in pre-market trading. Exact Sciences and Mayo Clinic researchers reported significant progress toward developing a panel of novel, blood-based, DNA biomarkers that could accurately detect hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 6.3 percent to $12.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.05 percent on Tuesday.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) rose 5.5 percent to $22 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) gained 5.4 percent to $8.87 after the company disclosed that it has selected by Glate to deliver smart home security.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 5.3 percent to $46.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) shares rose 5.1 percent to $52.99 in pre-market trading.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 4.1 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.57 percent on Tuesday.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares rose 3.5 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 3.3 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares rose 3.1 percent to $81.30 in pre-market trading. Five Below is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
Losers
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares fell 10.9 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading. Ambarella reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 7.6 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after rising 2.41 percent on Tuesday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 5.4 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading after announcing a 12-million common stock offering.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 4.7 percent to $71.75 in pre-market trading. Ollie’s Bargain reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company slightly raised FY18 sales guidance.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) fell 4.5 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after rising 1.87 percent on Tuesday.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 3.9 percent to $24.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) fell 2.7 percent to $42.95 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc downgraded Yelp from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) fell 2.2 percent to $38.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $1 billion convertible notes offering.
