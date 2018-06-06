45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares climbed 92.52 percent to close at $1.55 on Tuesday after the company announced a new partnership with a machine learning company called Bayestree Intelligence.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) jumped 34.18 percent to close at $1.06 after the company reported the sale of Flip Flop Shops to Bearpaw Holdings.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 18.92 percent to close at $5.28. Co-Diagnostics reported advancement of Co-Primers technology in multiplex SNP genotyping.
- Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COTV) rose 17.44 percent to close at $39.87.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) gained 17.24 percent to close at $44.55 following Q1 results.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) jumped 17.16 percent to close at $3.14.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) gained 16.25 percent to close at $4.15.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) climbed 15.66 percent to close at $19.20 following Q2 results.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) gained 15.09 percent to close at $3.05.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 14.96 percent to close at $5.15.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) climbed 14.84 percent to close at $3.25.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) shares gained 13.85 percent to close at $2.96.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 13.64 percent to close at $4.375 on Tuesday after plummeting over 29 percent on Monday. The company announced that it was acquiring Sportsman Country for $10 million in restricted shares.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares jumped 13.27 percent to close at $20.48.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) gained 13.18 percent to close at $2.49.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares rose 12.39 percent to close at $3.81 on Tuesday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 12.29 percent to close at $2.01 after the company disclosed that it was granted third US patent for non-invasive fat assessment to support TAEU product targeting non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 11.56 percent to close at $14.96.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares gained 11.52 percent to close at $6.97.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) jumped 10.84 percent to close at $47.53 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its full-year guidance.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) jumped 10.72 percent to close at $33.76 after gaining 11.77 percent on Monday.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) gained 10.6 percent to close at $3.34.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares gained 10.23 percent to close at $2.3700 on Tuesday.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) rose 9.08 percent to close at $28.95 after reporting Q1 results.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 8.99 percent to close at $54.55. REGENXBIO will replace General Cable in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, June 7.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) rose 8.02 percent to close at $85.93. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weight Watchers with a Buy rating.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 7.39 percent to close at $5.52 after the oncology company detailed a new license agreement in Japan. As part of the agreement, Japan-based pharmaceutical company Yakult will pay Verastem $10 million upfront and up to $90 million in future milestones in exchange for developing and commercializing Verastem's duvelisib therapy.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 7.17 percent to close at $2.54. OpGen reported that data on its Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel u5.47 (RUO) and Acuitas Lighthouse® Knowledgebase will be presented at ASM Microbe 2018.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 6.92 percent to close at $16.60. Seaport Global initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 5.07 percent to close at $39.80 following news that the company’s stock will be added to the S&P 500 index.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) shares gained 4.15 percent to close at $43.16 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
Losers
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) shares tumbled 72.81 percent to close at $0.77 on Tuesday following Audit Committee findings indicating that $200 million of accounts receivable will need to be written off.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 23.83 percent to close at $3.26.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 22.13 percent to close at $7.39 on Tuesday after reporting Q1 results.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) dropped 14.86 percent to close at $2.12 on Tuesday.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares fell 13.49 percent to close at $4.81 on Tuesday.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) dropped 9.02 percent to close at $2.3200 on Tuesday after rising 4.51 percent on Monday.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) declined 9 percent to close at $40.95 following Q1 results.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares fell 8.2 percent to close at $3.47.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares declined 7.88 percent to close at $1.87 on Tuesday.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell 7.84 percent to close at $14.69.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) dropped 7.75 percent to close at $18.45.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares fell 7.09 percent to close at $17.43.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 5.67 percent to close at $58.24. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from Buy to Neutral.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) dropped 5.31 percent to close at $19.60. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from Outperform to Market Perform.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.