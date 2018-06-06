Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA’s index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The international trade report for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.