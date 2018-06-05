Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2018 5:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares are up 33 percent after announcing the company will present data on Novel MOSPD2 program in oncology and inflammation at BIO convention.
  • NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $457 million, beating estimates by $19 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.

Losers

  • Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ADR) (NYSE: MFG) shares are down 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 41 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $276 million, beating estimates by $10 million. The company slightly raised FY18 sales guidance.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a 12-million common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

