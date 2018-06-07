This week on the Estimize Roundtable, Estimize's CEO, Leigh Drogen and SVP of Media, Christine Short, are joined by Nick Colas from DataTrek Research and the Estimize summer interns - Dylan Paige from University of Pennsylvania, Sophia Lepore from University of Michigan, Henry Bliss from UPenn and Tariq Kessaci from UPenn.

The group discusses DataTrek's recent technology disruption survey and Mary Meeker's recent internet trends update for 2018. Find out what Gen Z things about the next big technology to disrupt smartphones, how they think about digital payment platforms and autonomous vehicles, and why they aren't threatened by the possibility that AI could make their eventual jobs obsolete.

Other topics include AR/VR, ecommerce and voice activated services such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Home.

