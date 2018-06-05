44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- American Electric Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AETI) shares surged 126.35 percent to close at $1.675 on Monday after the company’s M&I Electric business announced a $14 million project with a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction firm.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares gained 47.86 percent to close at $38.31 after the company reported updated interim Phase 1 clinical study results with DCC-2618 at the ASCO Annual Meeting.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 31.71 percent to close at $3.78.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (OTC: LIVX) rose 24.94 percent to close at $5.56.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares rose 23.07 percent to close at $48.84 after the company disclosed that the Trial Assigning IndividuaLized Options for Treatment (Rx), or TAILORx, successfully defined the benefit of chemotherapy in early-stage breast cancer patients with Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® results of 11 to 25.
- Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares rose 18.26 percent to close at $3.40 on Monday.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) gained 17.51 percent to close at $2.55.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) rose 17.04 percent to close at $2.61. BIO-key International disclosed that it has completed conversion of all outstanding preferred stock into common stock at a conversion price of $3.60 per share.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) rose 15.87 percent to close at $23.00.
- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) climbed 14.98 percent to close at $2.38 on Monday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares rose 14.92 percent to close at $9.78.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) climbed 13.91 percent to close at $6.55.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) gained 13.22 percent to close at $10.88 on Monday.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 11.77 percent to close at $30.49.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 11.55 percent to close at $6.28 on Monday.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) rose 11.19 percent to close at $17.99. DA Davidson upgraded CSS Industries from Neutral to Buy.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) gained 10.4 percent to close at $20.80.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares rose 10.26 percent to close at $25.04. Clovis Oncology and Immunomedics reported a planned clinical collaboration to study combination therapies in metastatic triple-negative breast and urothelial cancers.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBRA) shares rose 9.7 percent to close at $9.39.
Losers
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares tumbled 41.82 percent to close at $52.57 on Monday. Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb reported preliminary data for NKTR-214 in combination with opdivo for patients with Stage IV metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and urothelial cancers.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) dropped 33.48 percent to close at $7.47 after the company presented preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 ICONIC trial of JTX-2011 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares fell 29.36 percent to close at $3.85. The company announced that it was acquiring Sportsman Country for $10 million in restricted shares.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) slipped 23 percent to close at $15.94 after the company presented interim dose-escalation data on XMT-1522 in select cancers at the ASCO 2018.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares declined 20.71 percent to close at $41.80 on Monday after dropping 8.57 percent on Friday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 18.32 percent to close at $4.28 as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of teslexivir did not meet its primary endpoint.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 18.27 percent to close at $8.320.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) declined 16.26 percent to close at $21.38.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell 16.13 percent to close at $8.32 on Monday.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares dropped 15.38 percent to close at $7.15.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares slipped 14.79 percent to close at $6.05 on Monday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 14.58 percent to close at $4.10 on Monday.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares dropped 13.86 percent to close at $13.515.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dipped 13.04 percent to close at $2.20.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares tumbled 12.29 percent to close at $11.56.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) fell 12.21 percent to close at $19.19 on Monday.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dropped 12.02 percent to close at $7.76
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares fell 10.16 percent to close at $39.17 after the company presented Phase 1b data on G1T38 in combination with faslodex for treatment of breast cancer at the ASCO 2018.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares declined 9.75 percent to close at $6.94 on Monday.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares dropped 9.24 percent to close at $76.67. Blueprint Medicines and CStone Pharmaceuticals reported a partnership and license agreement to develop and commercialize Avapritinib, BLU-554 and BLU-667 in Greater China.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 9.05 percent to close at $13.77 on Monday after dropping 14.07 percent on Friday.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) dropped 7.51 percent to close at $29.55. Novocure will present INNOVATE-3 Phase 3 pivotal trial design in recurrent ovarian cancer at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2018.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 7.31 percent to close at $4.44 on Monday after climbing 65.17 percent on Friday.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) slipped 7.08 percent to close at $46.87. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from Buy to Neutral.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) dropped 6.18 percent to close at $28.52. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Viper Energy Partners from Buy to Hold.
