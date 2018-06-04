Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2018 5:01pm   Comments
Gainers

Tecogen Inc (NASDAQ: TGEN) shares are up 9 percent. No news was immediately available.

Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares are up 8 percent. No news was immediately available.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares are up 8 percent after plummeting over 28 percent in the regular session. The company announced earlier in the day that it was acquiring Sportsman Country for $10 million in restricted shares.

Losers

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: COOL) shares are down 7 percent after announcing a common stock offering; the size was not disclosed.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares are down 7 percent after reporting an offering of 3.75 shares of common stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

