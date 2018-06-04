Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) recently acquired the business and assets of Plasterform, Inc. The buyout boosts Armstrong World's interior accent capabilities. Armstrong World funded the acquisition with available cash. Financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Plasterform is a maker of ultra-expressive, durable, custom architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings. With around 150 employees, the company operates in a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Missauaga, Ontario.

Plasterform's unique product and service offerings will help expand Armstrong World's portfolio of standard, and custom specialty ceilings and walls. Armstrong World expects to serve the existing and future Plasterform customers through its current distribution channels.

