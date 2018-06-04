28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares rose 33.6 percent to $53 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the Trial Assigning IndividuaLized Options for Treatment (Rx), or TAILORx, successfully defined the benefit of chemotherapy in early-stage breast cancer patients with Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® results of 11 to 25.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) rose 22.6 percent to $12.85 in pre-market trading. SecureWorks is expected to release Q1 results on June 6.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 15.1 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the US Patent Office has denied Axon's request to invalidate a Digital Ally patent.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 11.2 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.62 percent on Friday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 9.8 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 9.4 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 8.6 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading. AGM Group reported that it has acquired a Hong Kong-based asset manager and announced plan to launch asset management business in Hong Kong.
- Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) rose 7.7 percent to $201 in pre-market trading after disclosing positive interim clinical data from LOXO-292 dose escalation trial in RET-altered cancers.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 5.8 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.55 percent on Friday.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 5.3 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.63 percent on Friday.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares rose 4 percent to $2.37 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.86 percent on Friday.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares rose 3.8 percent to $10.51 in pre-market trading after falling 14.59 percent on Friday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 3.7 percent to $15.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.07 percent on Friday.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 3.4 percent to $96.61 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares fell 24.7 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading. Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb reported preliminary data for NKTR-214 in combination with opdivo for patients with Stage IV metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and urothelial cancers.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 18 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading after the company presented preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 ICONIC trial of JTX-2011 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) fell 14.8 percent to $13.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.11 percent on Friday.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 9.8 percent to $35.61 in pre-market trading after rising 8.11 percent on Friday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 9 percent to $4.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 65.17 percent on Friday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) fell 7.3 percent to $9.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.40 percent on Friday. Viking Therapeutics shares more than doubled Thursday after a 145-percent jump in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, which announced data from a Phase 2 study of its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline candidate.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) shares fell 6.5 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after rising 7.31 percent on Friday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 5.4 percent to $63.50 in the pre-market trading session after declining 2.58 percent on Friday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 5.2 percent to $173.00 in pre-market trading. Celgene and bluebird bio reported updated results from CRB-401 phase I clinical study of bb2121 in patients with late-stage relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares fell 4.8 percent to $80.45 in pre-market trading. Blueprint Medicines and CStone Pharmaceuticals reported a partnership and license agreement to develop and commercialize Avapritinib, BLU-554 and BLU-667 in Greater China.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares fell 4.8 percent to $50.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.57 percent on Friday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 4.4 percent to $11.90 in pre-market trading.
- Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) shares fell 3.8 percent to $19.02 in pre-market trading.
- HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) fell 3.5 percent to $102 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
