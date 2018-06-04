Market Overview

40 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2018 4:33am   Comments
Gainers

  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 65.17 percent to close at $4.79 on Friday after falling 13.17 percent on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics reported its participation in a research project with the Stanford University.
  • DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) rose 34.78 percent to close at $3.10 on Friday.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 23.38 percent to close at $4.75 after the company declared a $0.70 per share special dividend.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares climbed 19.03 percent to close at $26.40 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) gained 17.36 percent to close at $7.10.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares jumped 16.32 percent to close at $122.19 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) climbed 14.22 percent to close at $5.30.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares rose 14.22 percent to close at $29.07. on Friday.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) surged 12.56 percent to close at $90.35.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 10.53 percent to close at $8.19. Leerink Swann upgraded T2 Biosystems from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 12.49 percent to close at $28.46.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 12.35 percent to close at $19.65.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 11.35 percent to close at $27.28 on Friday.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) shares gained 11.27 percent to close at $20.83.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 11.01 percent to close at $2.52 after announcing a common stock offering.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) jumped 10.33 percent to close at $16.98 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBC) rose 9.17 percent to close at $20.23. Ambac Financial will replace Integra Lifesciences Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, June 5.
  • Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) gained 8.91 percent to close at $8.43 after Stifel upgraded the stock to Hold.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 6.55 percent to close at $5.53 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2b trial of NeuVax in combo with Trastuzumab in HER1+/2+ breast cancer patients met key clinical objectives.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares gained 6.37 percent to close at $1.36 following strong Q1 results.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 6.15 percent to close at $145.93 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
  • ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) gained 4.22 percent to close at $59.08. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded ExlService from Hold to Buy.

 

Losers

  • Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares tumbled 18.86 percent to close at $2.28.
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBRA) dropped 16.08 percent to close at $8.56 on Friday.
  • Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares fell 14.85 percent to close at $2.58 on Friday. Kitov Pharma priced its 3.26 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) declined 14.07 percent to close at $15.14.
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dropped 11.58 percent to close at $17.56.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 11.49 percent to close at $23.19.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares declined 11.1 percent to close at $3.165.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares dropped 10.43 percent to close at $2.49.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares dipped 10.26 percent to close at $8.92 on Friday.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 9.37 percent to close at $2.90.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dropped 9.05 percent to close at $3.62.
  • Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) shares slipped 8.86 percent to close at $32.50.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares fell 8.72 percent to close at $21.77. Abercrombie & Fitch posted upbeat Q1 results.
  • Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) declined 6.47 percent to close at $11.27.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 5.43 percent to close at $38.69 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares slipped 4.82 percent to close at $16.99. The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) of Myanmar expanded its relationship with Intelsat to enhance and accelerate national network infrastructure deployment.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 3.57 percent to close at $126.29 after the company posted Q1 results.
  • Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) dropped 3.57 percent to close at $32.45. Northcoast Research downgraded Kforce from Buy to Neutral.

