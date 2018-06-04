40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 65.17 percent to close at $4.79 on Friday after falling 13.17 percent on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics reported its participation in a research project with the Stanford University.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) rose 34.78 percent to close at $3.10 on Friday.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 23.38 percent to close at $4.75 after the company declared a $0.70 per share special dividend.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares climbed 19.03 percent to close at $26.40 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) gained 17.36 percent to close at $7.10.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares jumped 16.32 percent to close at $122.19 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) climbed 14.22 percent to close at $5.30.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares rose 14.22 percent to close at $29.07. on Friday.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) surged 12.56 percent to close at $90.35.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 10.53 percent to close at $8.19. Leerink Swann upgraded T2 Biosystems from Market Perform to Outperform.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 12.49 percent to close at $28.46.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 12.35 percent to close at $19.65.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 11.35 percent to close at $27.28 on Friday.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) shares gained 11.27 percent to close at $20.83.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 11.01 percent to close at $2.52 after announcing a common stock offering.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) jumped 10.33 percent to close at $16.98 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBC) rose 9.17 percent to close at $20.23. Ambac Financial will replace Integra Lifesciences Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, June 5.
- Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) gained 8.91 percent to close at $8.43 after Stifel upgraded the stock to Hold.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 6.55 percent to close at $5.53 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2b trial of NeuVax in combo with Trastuzumab in HER1+/2+ breast cancer patients met key clinical objectives.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares gained 6.37 percent to close at $1.36 following strong Q1 results.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 6.15 percent to close at $145.93 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) gained 4.22 percent to close at $59.08. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded ExlService from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares tumbled 18.86 percent to close at $2.28.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBRA) dropped 16.08 percent to close at $8.56 on Friday.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares fell 14.85 percent to close at $2.58 on Friday. Kitov Pharma priced its 3.26 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) declined 14.07 percent to close at $15.14.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dropped 11.58 percent to close at $17.56.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 11.49 percent to close at $23.19.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares declined 11.1 percent to close at $3.165.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares dropped 10.43 percent to close at $2.49.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares dipped 10.26 percent to close at $8.92 on Friday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 9.37 percent to close at $2.90.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dropped 9.05 percent to close at $3.62.
- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) shares slipped 8.86 percent to close at $32.50.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares fell 8.72 percent to close at $21.77. Abercrombie & Fitch posted upbeat Q1 results.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) declined 6.47 percent to close at $11.27.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 5.43 percent to close at $38.69 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares slipped 4.82 percent to close at $16.99. The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) of Myanmar expanded its relationship with Intelsat to enhance and accelerate national network infrastructure deployment.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 3.57 percent to close at $126.29 after the company posted Q1 results.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) dropped 3.57 percent to close at $32.45. Northcoast Research downgraded Kforce from Buy to Neutral.
