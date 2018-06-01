Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Euro Tech Holdings Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.82 percent to 24,616.13 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.38 percent to 7,544.59. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.98 percent to 2,731.73.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Friday afternoon, the information technology shares surged 1.83 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), up 22 percent, and DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) up 30 percent.

In trading on Friday, utilities shares fell 1.9 percent.

Top Headline

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) posted stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch posted adjusted loss of $0.56 per share on revenue of $730.899 million. However, analysts were expecting a loss of $0.77 per share on revenue of $696.18 million. Its same-store growth rose 5 percent during the quarter.

Equities Trading UP

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares shot up 30 percent to $5.00 after the company declared a $0.70 per share special dividend.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) got a boost, shooting up 17 percent to $122.92 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares were also up, gaining 79 percent to $5.18. Co-Diagnostics reported its participation in a research project with the Stanford University.

Equities Trading DOWN

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares dropped 17 percent to $2.53. Kitov Pharma priced its 3.26 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: AMBO) were down 26 percent to $4.1999.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) was down, falling around 8 percent to $22.0101. Abercrombie & Fitch posted upbeat Q1 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5 percent to $66.02 while gold traded down 0.43 percent to $1,299.10.

Silver traded down 0.23 percent Friday to $16.42, while copper rose 0.93 to $3.0935.

Eurozone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.01 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.76 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 1.49 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 0.95 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.24 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.31 percent.

Economics

The U.S. economy added 223,000 new jobs in May, while unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent. Economists were expecting a gain of 189.000 jobs in May.

The Markit manufacturing PMI fell to 56.40 for May, versus prior reading of 56.60. Economists projected a reading of 56.60.

U.S. construction spending rose 1.8 percent for April, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.9 percent gain.

The ISM manufacturing index gained to 58.70 for May, versus previous reading of 57.30. Economists expected a reading of 58.20.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 2 at 861 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.