26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) jumped 88 percent to $5.4500 after falling 13.17 percent on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics reported its participation in a research project with the Stanford University.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) climbed 40.3 percent to $5.40 after the company declared a $0.70 per share special dividend.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 27 percent to $2.73. Future FinTech disclosed a strategic transformation plan including expanding on current blockchain business while also becoming a blockchain incubator, investment and asset management, training, and management consulting.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 14.7 percent to $5.9522 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2b trial of NeuVax in combo with Trastuzumab in HER1+/2+ breast cancer patients met key clinical objectives.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares climbed 14.6 percent to $120.4224 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) gained 10.5 percent to $20.9399.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 9 percent to $8.07. Leerink Swann upgraded T2 Biosystems from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares rose 8.3 percent to $24.01 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 7.7 percent to $148.07 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBC) gained 7.5 percent to $19.91. Ambac Financial will replace Integra Lifesciences Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, June 5.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) gained 7 percent to $4.60.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) climbed 6.6 percent to $18.23.
- Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) gained 5.7 percent to $8.18 after Stifel upgraded the stock to Hold.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) surged 5.5 percent to $16.24 after reporting Q1 results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 4.8 percent to $1.34 following strong Q1 results.
- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) gained 4.8 percent to $59.42. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded ExlService from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: AMBO) fell 25.4 percent to $4.25.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares dropped 16.8 percent to $2.52. Kitov Pharma priced its 3.26 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 13.5 percent to $2.767.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares slipped 10.8 percent to $15.925. The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) of Myanmar expanded its relationship with Intelsat to enhance and accelerate national network infrastructure deployment.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares fell 8.3 percent to $21.86. Abercrombie & Fitch posted upbeat Q1 results.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 6.8 percent to $38.12 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) dropped 5.8 percent to $11.355.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 5 percent to $124.50 after the company posted Q1 results.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) dropped 4.7 percent to $26.205.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) dropped 4.2 percent to $32.2433. Northcoast Research downgraded Kforce from Buy to Neutral.
