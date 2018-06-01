United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)'s operating segment, Pratt & Whitney announced that it has been awarded a $2-billion contract for the 11th lot of F135 propulsion systems, which will support all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The latest contract intends to reduce the propulsion system price, supporting the program affordability initiatives. Notably, this 11th low rate initial production (LRIP) contract will deal with 135 engines, apart from covering areas like program management, production support, engineering support, spare modules as well as spare parts.

Also, the contract is likely to reduce the unit recurring flyaway (URF) price for the 110 LRIP Lot 11 conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) and carrier variant (CV) propulsion systems by 0.34% from the earlier negotiated LRIP Lot 10 URF. Furthermore, the URF price for the 25 LRIP Lot 11 short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) propulsion systems is expected to be reduced by 3.39% compared with the earlier negotiated LRIP Lot 10 URF.

