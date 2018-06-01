Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!
Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) stock was trading higher by nearly 7 percent early Friday morning in reaction to its strong first-quarter earnings report. The maker of athletic apparel not only reported a top-and-bottom-line beat, but showed an 8-percent comp growth and revised its full-year 2018 outlook higher.
Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) was trading higher by more than 17 percent. The developer of a molecular diagnostics platform said Friday morning its CoPrimer technology will be employed to achieve the objectives of a research project at Stanford University.
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent. The company reported its first-quarter results Thursday afternoon and earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.008 billion versus expectations of $1.15 per share and $1.96 billion.
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) was trading higher by more than 8 percent early Friday morning on top of Thursday's 50 percent gain. The pharmaceutical company's stock moved in sympathy with its peer Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL), which announced encouraging Phase 2 data for its NASH candidate. Investors and traders are likely assuming the successful Phase 2 study for Madrigal bodes well for Viking's similar VK2809 NASH candidate.
Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent in reaction to an FDA update. The generic pharmaceutical maker said Friday morning it received an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for its Levofloxacin Oral Solution USP.
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Organovo Falls On Earnings; Celgene Gets New CFO
Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.