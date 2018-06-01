Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) stock was trading higher by nearly 7 percent early Friday morning in reaction to its strong first-quarter earnings report. The maker of athletic apparel not only reported a top-and-bottom-line beat, but showed an 8-percent comp growth and revised its full-year 2018 outlook higher.

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) was trading higher by more than 17 percent. The developer of a molecular diagnostics platform said Friday morning its CoPrimer technology will be employed to achieve the objectives of a research project at Stanford University.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent. The company reported its first-quarter results Thursday afternoon and earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.008 billion versus expectations of $1.15 per share and $1.96 billion.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) was trading higher by more than 8 percent early Friday morning on top of Thursday's 50 percent gain. The pharmaceutical company's stock moved in sympathy with its peer Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL), which announced encouraging Phase 2 data for its NASH candidate. Investors and traders are likely assuming the successful Phase 2 study for Madrigal bodes well for Viking's similar VK2809 NASH candidate.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent in reaction to an FDA update. The generic pharmaceutical maker said Friday morning it received an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for its Levofloxacin Oral Solution USP.

