26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 18.2 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company declared a $0.70 per share special dividend.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 11.7 percent to $3.24 in pre-market trading after falling 13.17 percent on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics reported its participation in a research project with the Stanford University.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares rose 8.6 percent to $25.95 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 results.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares rose 8 percent to $23.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 7.8 percent to $113.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) rose 5.7 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 5.5 percent to $17.45 in pre-market trading following the FDA approval for Levofloxacin Oral Solution.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares rose 5 percent to $59.8 in pre-market trading.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 4.6 percent to $143.74 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) rose 4.3 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval to place Rover pipeline’s full Mainline B into service.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 4.3 percent to $7.73 in pre-market trading after declining 4.26 percent on Thursday.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) rose 4.3 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 21.93 percent on Thursday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 4.2 percent to $37.91 in pre-market trading.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) rose 3.8 percent to $66.60 in pre-market trading.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 3.7 percent to $32.28 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.41 percent on Thursday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 3.3 percent to $3.79 in pre-market trading after falling 3.17 percent on Thursday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 2.5 percent to $1.31 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 results.
Losers
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 9.6 percent to $37.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued downbeat earnings forecast.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) fell 5.7 percent to $12.98 in pre-market trading after rising 12.69 percent on Thursday.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 4.2 percent to $6.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.71 percent on Thursday.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) fell 4.2 percent to $9.13 in pre-market trading.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) fell 4.2 percent to $3.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.62 percent on Thursday.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 4.1 percent to $236.80 in pre-market trading. Ulta Beauty reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 3.8 percent to $12.70 in pre-market trading. GameStop reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 3.2 percent to $126.85 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted Q1 results.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) shares fell 3 percent to $57.15 in pre-market trading.
