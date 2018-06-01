58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares surged 144.96 percent to close at $265.61 on Thursday in reaction to an encouraging Phase 2 clinical trial update. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said its liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor called MGL-3196 showed a statistical significance in the primary endpoint of lowering liver fat at 12 weeks and also 36 weeks.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares rose 101.01 percent to close at $9.99 on Thursday after falling 4.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) jumped 45.58 percent to close at $0.474. The developer of rapid health information technologies said Wednesday afternoon it was granted a 180-day extension from the Nasdaq Stock Market to meet the requirement of a minimum $1.00 per share closing bid price for 10 straight days.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) gained 40.93 percent to close at $3.03 after the FDA approved Kitov's Consensi for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 28.21 percent to close at $19.86.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) climbed 26.45 percent to close at $7.84 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares climbed 21.93 percent to close at $2.78 in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The biotechnology company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of cancer said the FDA granted a Fast Track designation for fimepinostat (CUDC-907) in patients with relapsed or refractory.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 21.23 percent to close at $7.48.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 16.21 percent to close at $12.83 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) jumped 16.2 percent to close at $79.25 as the company announced plans to acquire Dunbar Armored for $520 million in cash.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 15.14 percent to close at $46.77.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) gained 14.28 percent to close at $2.32.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares climbed 14.04 percent to close at $3.25 on Thursday.
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) rose 13.33 percent to close at $94.05.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares rose 12.98 percent to close at $12.97.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) gained 12.87 percent to close at $42.70. The automaker’s autonomous vehicle division secured a $2.25 billion investment from Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund to be coupled with an additional $1.1 billion investment by GM, itself, according to a Thursday announcement.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) jumped 12.69 percent to close at $13.76 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued a strong Q2 outlook.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) gained 12.62 percent to close at $3.57.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) climbed 12.27 percent to close at $4.30.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) gained 11.91 percent to close at $9.30.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 11.65 percent to close at $11.60 on Thursday.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) climbed 11.08 percent to close at $17.85.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) rose 10.85 percent to close at $58.74 following Q2 results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 10.3 percent to close at $10.49. Genprex reported engagement of WIRB-Copernicus Group to provide clinical trial services to support Oncoprex clinical trial program.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) shares rose 9.85 percent to close at $51.85.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) gained 9.54 percent to close at $5.74 after Q1 results beat estimates.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) gained 7.12 percent to close at $146.25 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 6.91 percent to close at $1.78 after the company reported a licensing deal with Newsoara Biopharma to rights for vTv's PDE4 Inhibitor in China and other Pacific Rim territories.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) rose 5.35 percent to close at $86.81 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
Losers
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares declined 32.19 percent to close at $9.86 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of CLS-TA met primary and secondary endpoints met in 6-month trial.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares dipped 30.1 percent to close at $9.94 on Thursday after the FDA identified deficiencies in the company’s New Drug Application for FUROSCIX. However, the FDA letter did not specify deficiencies identified and notification does not reflect final decision on information under review.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 24.08 percent to close at $1.86. Euroseas announced completion of the spin-off of its drybulk fleet into EuroDry Ltd.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) fell 25.09 percent to close at $25.98 following Q1 results.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) shares dropped 25 percent to close at $1.50 on Thursday.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) dropped 19.44 percent to close at $19.60 following Q1 results.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) dropped 15.94 percent to close at $109.09 on Thursday following FQ3 results.
- Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares fell 15.55 percent to close at $3.91.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 14.44 percent to close at $8.00 after reporting Q1 results.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares declined 14.28 percent to close at $82.59 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 13.94 percent to close at $18.09 after reporting Q1 results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) declined 13.17 percent to close at $2.90 after declining 5.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Concordia International Corp. (NASDAQ: CXRX) fell 12.89 percent to close at $0.2440 after the company announced that it would be delisted from the Nasdaq.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) slipped 12.46 percent to close at $2.81 after the company posted a loss for the first quarter and announced plans to close 72 non-profitable stores.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) declined 11.95 percent to close at $3.02. Quantum appointed J. Michael Dodson as Chief Financial Officer and interim CEO, effective May 31. Lake Street downgraded Quantum from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares fell 10.42 percent to close at $8.25.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) dropped 9.54 percent to close at $2.37. Aeterna Zentaris named Olaf Althaus as General Manager and Managing Director of Aeterna Zentaris GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) fell 9.5 percent to $3.62.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) dropped 9.43 percent to close at $322.94 following Q4 results.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) shares declined 9.37 percent to close at $87.48 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 9.34 percent to close at $3.98.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares dropped 9.15 percent to close at $21.45.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 7.96 percent to close at $57.59. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 7.56 percent to close at $25.68. Box reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company forecast Q2 revenue of $146 million to $147 million.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) declined 7.1 percent to close at $8.51 following Q1 results.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) fell 6.98 percent to close at $51.30. Merit Medical reported the resignation of its CFO Bernard Birkett.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 6.36 percent to close at $68.91 after the company disclosed that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on IND for CTX001 sickle cell disease treatment.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) shares fell 6.26 percent to close at $17.98 after reporting a 2.75 million share common stock offering.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares fell 3.58 percent to close at $13.45 following announcement of 3.75 million share common stock offering.
