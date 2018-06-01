Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.