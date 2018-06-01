General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)'s business unit, Bath Iron Works (BIW), recently won a contract from the U.S. Navy to provide integrated planning yard services for DDG-51 and FFG-7 class ships. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by February 2019.

Contract Details

The contract, worth $87.2 million, has been awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. Per the terms, BIW will supply designing, planning, and material support services for both the maintenance and modernization of DDG 51 and FFG 7 Ships.

The entire work, related to the deal, will be performed in Bath, ME. General Dynamics will use fiscal 2018 other procurement, operations and maintenance (Navy) funds for completing the task.

A Brief Note On DDG-51 And FFG-7 Ships

The DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class is a multi-mission warship that features an advanced anti-submarine warfare system, the AEGIS combat system, the Vertical Launching System, two embarked SH-60 helicopters along with advanced anti-aircraft missiles and land-attack missiles. It offers defense against a wide range of threats, including ballistic missiles.

On the other hand, the Perry class FFG-7 is a capable undersea warfare platform. These ships are equipped to protect carrier battle groups, amphibious landing groups, underway replenishment groups and convoys. They can also conduct independent operations to perform counterdrug surveillance and maritime interception operations tasks.

