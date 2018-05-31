4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 55 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $650 million, beating estimates by $34 million. Comps were up 8 percent in the quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
Losers
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) shares are down 3 percent after announcing CFO Matthew LaVay will leave the company on June 15, citing personal reasons.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings fell inline with analyst estimates at 38 cents per share, but sales fell short of estimates by $16 million, coming in at $1.934 billion. The company reaffirmed FY2018 earnings guidance of $3-$3.35 per share.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are down 1 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.63, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $1.544 billion, beating estimates by $34 million. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.