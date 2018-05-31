Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2018 4:47pm   Comments
Share:
Related LULU
12 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2018
Stocks Sharply Mixed; Retail Leader's Earnings On Tap After The Close (Investor's Business Daily)
Related ELLI
BofA Shifts To Neutral Stance On Ellie Mae, But Says Long-Term Growth Projections Are Unchanged
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Caterpillar, Facebook, Starbucks, Tesla And More
Stocks To Watch: Ellie Mae Sees RS Rating Rise To 81 (Investor's Business Daily)

Gainers

  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 55 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $650 million, beating estimates by $34 million. Comps were up 8 percent in the quarter. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.

Losers

  • Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) shares are down 3 percent after announcing CFO Matthew LaVay will leave the company on June 15, citing personal reasons.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings fell inline with analyst estimates at 38 cents per share, but sales fell short of estimates by $16 million, coming in at $1.934 billion. The company reaffirmed FY2018 earnings guidance of $3-$3.35 per share.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are down 1 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.63, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $1.544 billion, beating estimates by $34 million. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + ELLI)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cronos Group And GameStop
12 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2018
The Week Ahead: Retail Earnings, CEO Conference Appearances In Focus
GameStop Receives Letter Urging Strategic Review From Tiger Management
GameStop CEO Resigns, Co-Founder Daniel DeMatteo To Assume Interim Duties
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LULU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.