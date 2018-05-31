44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) jumped 124.8 percent to $243.725 in reaction to an encouraging Phase 2 clinical trial update. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said its liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor called MGL-3196 showed a statistical significance in the primary endpoint of lowering liver fat at 12 weeks and also 36 weeks.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) gained 63.4 percent to $8.12 after falling 4.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) rose 43.3 percent to $2.9094
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 29.7 percent to $2.16 after the company reported a licensing deal with Newsoara Biopharma to rights for vTv's PDE4 Inhibitor in China and other Pacific Rim territories.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) gained 26.2 percent to $0.4109. The developer of rapid health information technologies said Wednesday afternoon it was granted a 180-day extension from the Nasdaq Stock Market to meet the requirement of a minimum $1.00 per share closing bid price for 10 straight days.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 22.2 percent to $11.6254. Genprex reported engagement of WIRB-Copernicus Group to provide clinical trial services to support Oncoprex clinical trial program.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 21 percent to $7.506 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 19.7 percent to $3.95 after rising 78.38 percent on Wednesday.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) shares gained 18.5 percent to $6.03 after climbing 24.15 percent on Wednesday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 17.3 percent to $12.95 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares gained 15.1 percent to $13.210.
- The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) climbed 14.2 percent to $77.875 as the company announced plans to acquire Dunbar Armored for $520 million in cash.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) rose 13.8 percent to $60.31 following Q2 results.
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) surged 11.4 percent to $92.44.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) gained 10.9 percent to $13.54 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued a strong Q2 outlook.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 10.8 percent to $11.85 after reporting Q4 earnings beat.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) gained 10.8 percent to $41.91. The automaker’s autonomous vehicle division secured a $2.25 billion investment from Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund to be coupled with an additional $1.1 billion investment by GM, itself, according to a Thursday announcement.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) gained 10.5 percent to $5.79 after Q1 results beat estimates.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 9.2 percent to $149.02 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares gained 9 percent to $2.4845 in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The biotechnology company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of cancer said the FDA granted a Fast Track designation for fimepinostat (CUDC-907) in patients with relapsed or refractory.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) rose 7.8 percent to $88.84 following better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
Losers
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares dropped 33.9 percent to $9.40 after the FDA identified deficiencies in the company’s New Drug Application for FUROSCIX. However, the FDA letter did not specify deficiencies identified and notification does not reflect final decision on information under review.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares fell 23.3 percent to $11.15. Clearside Biomedical disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of CLS-TA met primary and secondary endpoints met in 6-month trial.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) declined 20.8 percent to $1.94. Euroseas announced completion of the spin-off of its drybulk fleet into EuroDry Ltd.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) fell 19 percent to $2.78. Quantum appointed J. Michael Dodson as Chief Financial Officer and interim CEO, effective May 31. Lake Street downgraded Quantum from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) shares fell 19 percent to $1.62.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) dropped 17.6 percent to $28.575 following Q1 results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 15.8 percent to $2.8135 after declining 5.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) dipped 14 percent to $47.45. Merit Medical reported the resignation of its CFO Bernard Birkett.
- Concordia International Corp. (NASDAQ: CXRX) dropped 13.8 percent to $0.2416 after the company announced that it would be delisted from the Nasdaq.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 13 percent to $21.18 following Q1 results.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares fell 11.6 percent to $85.17 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) tumbled 10.7 percent to $8.35 after reporting Q1 results.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares declined 10.6 percent to $2.14.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 10.4 percent to $24.90. Box reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company forecast Q2 revenue of $146 million to $147 million.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) dropped 9.7 percent to $117.17 following FQ3 results..
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) declined 9.2 percent to $2.915 after the company posted a loss for the first quarter and announced plans to close 72 non-profitable stores.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 9.1 percent to $19.11 after reporting Q1 results.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 8.5 percent to $67.31 after the company disclosed that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on IND for CTX001 sickle cell disease treatment.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) shares fell 7.1 percent to $89.69 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 5.4 percent to $8.67 following Q1 results.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) shares fell 5.3 percent to $18.17 after reporting a 2.75 million share common stock offering.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 5 percent to $59.46. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares fell 3.5 percent to $13.47 following announcement of 3.75 million share common stock offering.
