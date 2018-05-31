Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) stock soared higher by more than 50 percent early Thursday morning in reaction to an encouraging Phase 2 clinical trial update. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said its liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor called MGL-3196 showed a statistical significance in the primary endpoint of lowering liver fat at 12 weeks and also 36 weeks.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) was trading higher by around 5 percent in reaction to reports the U.S. government is looking to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union.

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) was trading higher by around 20 percent. The developer of rapid health information technologies said Wednesday afternoon it was granted a 180-day extension from the Nasdaq Stock Market to meet the requirement of a minimum $1.00 per share closing bid price for 10 straight days.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) was trading higher by more than 5 percent. The off-price retailer reported a first-quarter earnings beat on top of a 4.8 percent comparable store increase and an upward revision to its full-year outlook.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) was trading higher by more than 8 percent in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The biotechnology company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of cancer said the FDA granted a Fast Track designation for fimepinostat (CUDC-907) in patients with relapsed or refractory.

