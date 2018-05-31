41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares surged 66.67 percent to close at $2.00 on Wednesday after the company’s AG013 for oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients showed favorable safety profile in mid-stage OM study.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares jumped 49.24 percent to close at $1.97 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs demonstrated proof of concept for closed loop quality control during metal additive manufacturing.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 34.45 percent to close at $9.21. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shares rose 25.82 percent to close at $38.35 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings and raised FY18 earnings outlook.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) rose 24.15 percent to close at $5.09. WBB Securities upgraded TapImmune from Speculative Buy to Buy.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) jumped 23.3 percent to close at $5.98 on Wednesday.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) gained 22.92 percent to close at $1.18 after announcing commitment for $60 million credit facility from Bank of America and $17.5 million term loan from Pathlight Capital.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) rose 21.95 percent to close at $4.00.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) gained 21.4 percent to close at $22.92 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 17.14 percent to close at $5.40.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) gained 16.59 percent to close at $49.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its guidance.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 15.61 percent to close at $8.22. Oramed Pharma disclosed that its patent has been allowed in the US for oral administration of proteins.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) rose 14.89 percent to close at $8.41. Dorian LPG confirmed receipt of unsolicited proposal from BW LPG.
- pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) jumped 14.35 percent to close at $26.70.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 14.21 percent to close at $10.77.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) climbed 13.73 percent to close at $2.32 on Wednesday.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 13.72 percent to close at $40.62.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) shares surged 13.56 percent to close at $3.35.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) gained 13.2 percent to close at $202.00 following Q4 results.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 11.76 percent to close at $4.94 on Wednesday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) rose 11.64 percent to close at $2.5900.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) gained 11.57 percent to close at $10.22.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares rose 11.42 percent to close at $15.22.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares gained 10.2 percent to close at $2.700 after the company reported new data from its ongoing TACTI-mel Phase I trial, which evaluated the combination of eftilagimod alpha, its lead compound, with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda in unresectable or metastatic melanoma patients, who have had a suboptimal response or had disease progression with keytruda monotherapy.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 8.19 percent to close at $3.83.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 7.5 percent to close at $1.29 following PR announcing sustained benefit of CGuard EPS.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) rose 5.03 percent to close at $41.57. Cowen & Co. upgraded G-III Apparel from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) dipped 18.56 percent to close at $8.185 on Wednesday after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares tumbled 18.22 percent to close at $8.17 on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued a weak Q2 forecast.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) fell 17.93 percent to close at $30.94.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares dropped 13.67 percent to close at $3.41.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares slipped 12.1 percent to close at $57.15.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) declined 11.45 percent to close at $60.41. Michael Kors reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter guidance.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) fell 10.42 percent to close at $44.46
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares dropped 10.17 percent to close at $5.92 on Wednesday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares tumbled 9.78 percent to close at $3.32.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dropped 8.33 percent to close at $2.75.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) fell 7.69 percent to close at $2.40 on Wednesday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares fell 7.46 percent to close at $3.10.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 7.05 percent to close at $4.88.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) fell 5.6 percent to close at $24.61 despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.