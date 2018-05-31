Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for May is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Fed Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 8:30 p.m. ET.
