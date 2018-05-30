Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2018 5:08pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $124 million, beating estimates by $3 million. Earnings came in at 4 cents per share. The company sees second-quarter earnings of 24 cents-28 cents against a 12-cent estimate.
  • J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) shares are up 5 percent. Shares were halted 30 minutes prior to the close due to a volatility trading pause. Shares were up over 78 percent in the regular trading session.

Losers

  • CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares are down 20 percent after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on IND for CTX001 sickle cell disease treatment.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE: CHMI) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a 2.75 million share common stock offering.
  • Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares are down 5 percent after reporting the issuance of 3.75 shares of common stock.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 7 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $141 million, beating estimates by $1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

